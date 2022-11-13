Team India has been facing backlash from the fans and cricket experts, ever since their elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup. England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semi-final clash in Adelaide earlier this week. After the team's exit, a number of current and former players slammed Rohit Sharma's captaincy and the management for their poor decision-making. However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh stated that if the management does not want to remove Rahul Dravid as the T20 head coach, then they should bring someone in to help him.

"It's not just about the captain. You should bring someone who has just retired. Someone who understands T20 format. With all due to respect to Rahul Dravid, he has been my colleague, i've played a lot of cricket with him, he is a great brain. If you don't want to remove him as T20 head coach then help him," Harbhajan said on India Today.

"Bring someone who has just retired, someone like Ashish Nehra, who has got a great cricketing brain. Look what he has done at Gujarat Titans as a coach. I don't mean just Ashish, it can be anyone who knows this format," he added.

Speaking of the semi-final clash, England openers Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) made a mockery of the 169-run target as they took their side across the line in just 16 overs and ten wickets in hand.

Put to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost three wickets in 12 overs, with only 75 runs on the board. Later, Hardik Pandya, along with Virat Kohli, took the charge and completely changed the momentum of the game. Pandya smashed 63 runs off 33 balls and Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls, to take the team's score to 168/6 in 20 overs.

England will now take on Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.