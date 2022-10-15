The T20 World Cup in Australia will be starting on Sunday with Sri Lanka squaring off against Namibia. However, the Super 12 stage will resume on October 22 with the match between New Zealand and Australia. However, all eyes are on the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan that will be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On Saturday, the ICC organised a Captains' Day where all 16 skippers of the participating teams engaged with the media.

On the same day, a photoshoot was also held and now the photos of Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam are going viral. The official Instagram handle of ICC shared a reel of Babar and Rohit's photoshoot with the background sound: "What? Did we just become best friends? Yup."

On the Captains' Day media call, both Rohit and Babar spoke about the upcoming match between India and Pakistan. Rohit also gave an insight on how the conversations with Pakistan players look like.

"We understand the game against Pakistan, but there is no point of talking about it everytime and creating that pressure within yourselves. Whenever we meet against the Pakistan players, we talk about how they are, how the families are. We just talk about what is going on, how is life and what new car they have bought or they are about to buy," said Rohit during the media session.

On the other hand, Babar said: ""Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier confirmed that the team that earns glory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on 13 November in Melbourne, will take home a cheque of USD 1.6 million.

The total prize pot of USD 5.6 million will see the runners-up assured of USD 800,000 and the losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 each at the end of the 45-match tournament being played across seven venues in Australia from 16 October.