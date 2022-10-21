ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Full Schedule
The Super 12 Stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup begins from Saturday with a clash between Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand. The other big clash of the tournament between Asian giants India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The first round of the tournament was completed on Friday with Ireland Zimbabwe going through. Earlier, Sri Lanka and Netherlands had booked their place in the Super 12 stage.
After the completion of the first round, here's how the two Super 12 groups look:
Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland,
Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Zimbabwe
Here's the Full T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule
Group 1 fixtures
Oct. 22 - Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium
Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium
Oct. 26 – England vs B2 - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – England vs Australia - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 31 - Australia vs B2 - 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 - 9:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 5 – England vs A1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Group 2 fixtures
Oct. 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30am - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – India vs A2 - 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 - 8:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane
Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 - 12:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 - 5:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – India vs B1 - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
Knockouts
Nov 9 - Semifinal 1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Nov 10 - Semifinal 2 - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 13 - Final - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne