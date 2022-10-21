The Super 12 Stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup begins from Saturday with a clash between Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand. The other big clash of the tournament between Asian giants India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The first round of the tournament was completed on Friday with Ireland Zimbabwe going through. Earlier, Sri Lanka and Netherlands had booked their place in the Super 12 stage.

After the completion of the first round, here's how the two Super 12 groups look:

Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland,

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Zimbabwe

Here's the Full T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule