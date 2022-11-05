The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Bangladesh witnessed some high drama and it was Rohit Sharma & Co that came out on the right side of the result by 5 runs. After the game, Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding'. Hasan had said that his side should have been awarded five penalty runs because of the actions of the former India skipper.

On the eve of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, head coach Sridharan Sriram, on Saturday, said that he did spoke to the fourth umpire, but in the end, the final decision was taken by the on-field officials.

"No, we are not here to offer any excuses. I did speak to the fourth umpire as soon as it happened, but I think it was the on-field umpire's call, and that's what we were told, but we're not here to offer any excuses," Sriram said in a pre-match press conference.

Bangladesh were running away with the game against India as they were 66/0 in 7 overs while chasing 185. However, a rain delay forced the match to be shortened to 16 overs with the revised target being 151.

Bangladesh's batting was not able to rise to the challenge after the break, and hence they fell five runs short.

"Well, it was quite frantic for that brief 10, 12 minutes, which is understandable. I think the boys, nine runs an over or 9.75 runs an over, definitely I think the pressure got to them a little bit," said the Bangladesh coach.

"Yeah, it was a little bit of a frantic 15, 20 minutes if I can put it, yes," he added.