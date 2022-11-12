The Indian cricket team couldn't go the distance in the T20 World Cup 2022, held in Australia, as they were knocked out in the second semi-final by England. The result poured cold water on the team's hopes of lifting the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time. But, despite their elimination at the penultimate stage of the tournament, India did not return entirely empty-handed from Australia. The Indian team did earn a significant prize money for the fact that they had reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

As the International Cricket Council had announced before the start of the tournament, the winner of the tournament will get the total prize money of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get USD 0.8 million.

As for the two semi-finalists who lost their respective matches, the prize dedicated prize money was set at USD 400,000. This is the reward that the Indian team would get for their semi-finals progression.

As for the other 8 teams in the Super 12s stage, the prize money was set at USD 70,000 each.

The 2022 edition of the tournament saw some shocking results take place. Be it Netherlands' victory over South Africa, the result that enabled Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan themselves had earlier lost to Zimbabwe in the group stage.

Even Ireland had beaten England in the tournament in the group stage. It was the same England side that defeated the mighty Indians by 10 wickets in the semi-finals.

The final of the tournament will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday between England and Pakistan.