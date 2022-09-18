After ending as the runners-up of the Asia Cup 2022, Team Pakistan is all set for the upcoming T20 World Cup In Australia in October. Before flying to Australia, the Babar Azam-led side will be going up against England in a home series. On Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board announced a 15-member squad, which will be flying to Australia for the World Cup. The squad marked the return of the ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, after he was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. Shaheen replaced Hasan Ali and veteran batter Shoaib Malik was also excluded from the squad.

However, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal expressed disappointment over the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris as a reseved player in the squad. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Ajmal stated that Haris has found his place in the squad as he is PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja's "favourite choice".

"Mohammad Haris is selected because he is Ramiz Raja's choice, he is his favourite. Ramiz Raja likes him, that's why they kept him. If you want to go by performance, Sarfaraz (Ahmed) has been performing well in the (domestic) T20s. You could have kept him in the reserves," said Ajmal.

Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the summit clash of Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. In September, Pakistan will play a seven-match T20I series against England at home.

Talking about the World Cup, Pakistan will be facing their arch-rivals India in their opening clash on October 23.