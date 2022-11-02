India went down fighting against South Africa in a close T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter last week. After electing to bat, India lost early wickets before Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire knock propelled them to 133 for nine in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa too had a shaky start as they lost three early wickets. However, David Miller (59 not out) and Aiden Markram (52) weathered the storm, adding 76 runs for the third wicket as Proteas chased down the total with two balls to spare.

Speaking on India's narrow loss, former India pacer Zaheer Khan was not impressed with Rohit Sharma's captaincy, saying the latter failed to use his resources, which allowed South Africa to come back in the match.

"You got the game to that level from where you got to just finish it. So, I am disappointed with that. Rest of the things (are) fine. You know what you did. Leading up to that didn't matter, you made the game out of it. And from there, you let South Africa come in the play and they went on to win the match. That is something that you need to look into. It is about confidence in certain bowlers," Zaheer Khan said in a video on Cricbuzz.

"It felt like that to a certain degree that Rohit was maybe not able to use his resources or he's kind of stuck with using a particular bowler in a particular position. Arshdeep could have bowled three overs at the top, but he (Rohit) felt that who is going to take care of the backend. There are certain factors which are still not comfortable," he added.

So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one.

They are currently second in the points table, and will take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday.