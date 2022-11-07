The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed the match-officials for the T20 World Cup semi-finals and for the second semi-final slated to be played between India and England at the Adelaide Oval, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires while Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire. Rod Tucker will act as the fourth umpire while David Boon will be the match referee.

The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday, 9 November, while the second semi-final between India and England will be played on Thursday, 10 November at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

India entered the semi-finals as Group 2 table-toppers while England had finished at the second spot in their group.

New Zealand had topped Group 1 while Pakistan had finished at the second spot in Group 2.

The match official appointments are as follows:

9 November - New Zealand v Pakistan (19h00 AEDT), Sydney Cricket Ground - Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

10 November - India v England (18h30 ACDT), Adelaide Oval - Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee).

Appointments for the 13 November final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be advised once the outcome of both semi-finals are known.