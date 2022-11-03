Virat Kohli is doing everything right in this T20 World Cup. In four matches, he has scored three half-centuries. The latest one came against Bangladesh on Wednesday as he stayed unbeaten on 64 (44b) to help India reach 184/6 in 20 overs. In the process, Kohli overtook former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs to become the highest scorer in T20 World Cup history. Jayawardene set his mark from 31 innings but Kohli took only 23 to pass him. Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was in awe of Kohli after the former India captain's latest feat.

"Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this. T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country. He is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It's ridiculous," Watson said on Star Sports.

After Kohli's unbeaten knock, Bangladesh had looked on course for victory after racing to 66-0 in seven overs when rain stopped play causing four overs to be lost. Bangladesh faltered in their revised chase of 151 in 16 overs. Opener Liton Das hit a 27-ball 60 but his run out after the 50-minute interruption heralded a Bangladesh collapse and ended on 145-6.

India went top of Group 2 and can clinch a semi-final spot with a win against Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 match on Sunday.

(With AFP inputs)