Pakistan got off to a heart-breaking start in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, as they lost their opener narrowly to arch-rivals India on the last delivery. The team under Babar Azam has the ability to come back from this emotionally deflating loss and they are currently playing Zimbabwe in Perth in their second match.

Ever since the last T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team carries its national flag to its practice sessions. Speaking to the ICC, paceman Haris Rauf revealed the reason behind this practice.

"The significance of the flag is that when Saqlain Mushtaq joined during last T20 World Cup, he integrated this new practice in the team. When we look at the flag, it motivates us. When we look at the flag, we also think of the 22 crore people back home, who are always backing and supporting us. We are playing for them and for the country. So, we try to keep them in front of us and do our best," Rauf said in a video posted by the ICC.

Haris Rauf picked up important wickets in the match against India but he was taken to the cleaners in the 19th over by Virat Kohli.