Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was in awe of Virat Kohli after the star batter scored yet another half-century in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli, who endured a tough time with the bat for the past two years or so, has notched-up unbeaten scores of 82 and 62 in the first two games against Pakistan and Netherlands, respectively. Inzamam feels that with Kohli firing on all cylinders, and other players also playing their part with the bat, India's batting looks more settled.

"Suryakumar scored a fifty off just 25 balls. Kohli is a type of player who wins matches if he is in form. These things matter in cricket. When you are performing and the team is winning, it means that things are going great. And Kohli's form is looking good. He is batting well and winning games. So, these are good signs for the Indian team. Rohit Sharma too scored a fifty and India's top order is looking solid. Among all the teams, India and South Africa's top-order looks settled. Hardik Pandya too scored crucial runs down the order," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

In their opening game of Super 12, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan a thrilling final over.

Kohli was the star of the show, smashing an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries.

The 33-year-old then top-scored once against Netherlands. He anchored India's innings with an unbeaten 44-ball 62 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India will take on South Africa in their third match of the Super 12 stage in Perth on Sunday.