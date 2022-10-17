Surykumar Yadav has become one of the best T20 batters going around in the world and it is no surprise that opposition bowlers talk highly of game. The right-handed batter was on song in India's first official warm-up game against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup as he registered a half-century. His knock helped India post more than 180 runs on the board and he was finally dismissed by Kane Richardson in the final over of the innings.

After the innings came to an end, while talking to official host broadcaster, Richardson reserved high praise for the Indian batter, calling him one of the best T20 batters going around in the world.

"I think it was the first time he (Suryakumar Yadav) missed the middle of the bat against us. He's one of the best batters in the world at the moment, so it was good taking him on," said Richardson.

Richardson took four wickets for Australia in the warm-up game, and he said that he does not expect to start in the playing XI, but he will be ready if he is called into the XI at the end moment.

"I'm not expecting to start, but if anything happens with form or injury, I could be in, just happy to be out in the middle today," said Richardson.

"The atmosphere is really nice, we'll go out there and enjoy our stint in the middle, the sun is out and it's a good batting pitch. Disappointed to play in front of an empty stadium, we usually have it filled for games against India," he added.

India posted 186/7 in 20 overs after KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 57 and 50 respectively.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch had won the toss and opted to field first against India.