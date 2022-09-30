India pacer Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury on the eve of the first T20I against South Africa, which has now raised doubts over his participation in the T20 World Cup in Australia. With less than a month left for India's opening game of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan, it seems highly unlikely that the star pacer will recover in time for the tournament. Bumrah will miss the remaining T20I games agaisnt South Africa, but the BCCI has not confirmed anything regarding his participation at the showpiece event.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has provided an update on Bumrah's future, saying that it is too early to jump onto any conclusions.

"Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet. We've got fingers crossed. Don't rule him out yet," Ganguly said during an interaction with RevSportz.

On being asked whether Bumra will travel to Australia, Ganguly replied: "I don't know. We will find out in the next two-three days."

Earlier on Friday, the BCCI named Mohammed Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa.