The race for semi-finals in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup took an interesting turn on Sunday with Pakistan beating the Netherlands and South Africa edging past India. After three rounds of matches, South Africa are at the top spot in Group 2 and India have slipped to the second spot. However, there is all to play for. Babar Azam-led Pakistan who faced defeats against India and Zimbabwe are still not out of contention for the semi-finals.

South Africa currently have 5 points from 3 matches while India and Bangladesh have 4 points each. Zimbabwe have 3 points while Pakistan have 2. However, it is important to mention that India's net run rate of +0.844 gives them the edge over Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh are slated to play against each other on Wednesday and this clash will be crucial in terms of determining who edges ahead in the race for semi-finals.

South Africa have an amazing net run rate of +2.772 and hence they are the clear cut favourites to qualify for semi-finals from Group 2. Talking about Pakistan, they need something special to make it to the last four, and first they need to make sure, they register victories over South Africa and Bangladesh.

If Pakistan beat South Africa and Bangladesh, they will reach 6 points. And then they need other results to go their way.

Zimbabwe's loss against Bangladesh has now sent them on the backfoot and it looks unlikely that they would progress to the semi-finals. Their remaining two matches are against Netherlands and India.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures In T20 World Cup Super 12 Stage

2 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

2 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

3 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

6 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne