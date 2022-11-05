England vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Off To Quick Start After Opting To Bat vs England
T20 World Cup 2022, ENG vs SL, Live Score Updates: Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have taken Sri Lanka off to a quick start after their skipperDasun Shanaka won the toss and toss and opted to bat first vs England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have taken Sri Lanka off to a quick start after their skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and toss and opted to bat first vs England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. England face Sri Lanka in a must-win Group 1 game in the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup. The Three Lions sit at the third position in the Group 1 table with 5 points from four games. A win will see them through to the semi-finals, while a loss will eliminate them from the tournament and help Australia advance to the knockout stage of T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are already out of semi-final race. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England (Playing XI):Jos Buttler (w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka (Playing XI):Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Drop and run!
Shaping in from a shortish length around off, 151 kph, Pathum Nissanka is on his toes as he taps it down to the right of the keeper and crosses for a run.
Not in control but it's in the gap. Wood serves it on a good length, angling in around middle and off at 147 kph, Mendis plays the drop kick over mid-wicket and collects three runs.
Darts it in, on a length around middle at 149 clicks, Kusal Mendis gets squared up and pushes it away back to the bowler off the leading part of his bat.
SIX! Dismissed! Wood fires in a full ball, around middle and leg at 143 kph, Kusal Mendis flicks it across the line and towers it over square leg for a maximum. High and handsome. Excellent start to the over for the Lankans.
A change in the bowling straightaway as Mark Wood comes into the attack.
Wide of Moeen Ali this time. On middle, Mendis bunts it down towards mid on and scampers across for a quick run.
Around off, slower in pace, Mendis shuffles across the stumps and works it gently to mid-wicket. Finds Moeen.
Sliding down the leg side, on a length and skidding off the surface, Pathum Nissanka fails to work it around and it goes off his thigh pad to square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
Fractionally short in length, outside off, Mendis jumps and guides it towards cover-point. Alex Hales makes a half-stop with a dive and they cross for a run.
Tip and run. Back of a length, on top of off, Pathum Nissanka goes on his toes and drops it with gentle hands towards point for one.
Woakes begins his spell with a fuller delivery on middle, Nissanka flicks it in front of square on the leg side and returns for the second run.
Chris Woakes will share the new ball with Ben Stokes.
Again the line from Stokes is ordinary. Full and drifting down the leg side, Pathum Nissanka works it calmly through square leg and keeps strike with himself.
Ben fails to land this delivery and Kusal Mendis flicks this full toss through square leg for a single. He is away as well.
Angles in a full ball around off, Kusal shows minimal footwork as he defends it back in the direction of the bowler.
Fuller in length, on middle, Pathum clips it through square leg and rotates the strike.
SIX! It's a thumping start for Sri Lanka. Stokes errs in his line and length. Serves it short around middle and leg, Pathum Nissanka swivels on the back foot and nails his pull shot over deep backward square leg for a biggie.
Stokes begins with an outswinger. He lands it on a good length outside off, Pathum Nissanka watches the line closely and makes a leave.
Done with the pre-game formalities and it is now time to get the game underway. The two umpires are already out in the middle as the English players can be seen waiting on the sidelines, ready to take their fielding positions. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are the openers for Sri Lanka. Ben Stokes has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...