T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have taken Sri Lanka off to a quick start after their skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and toss and opted to bat first vs England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. England face Sri Lanka in a must-win Group 1 game in the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup. The Three Lions sit at the third position in the Group 1 table with 5 points from four games. A win will see them through to the semi-finals, while a loss will eliminate them from the tournament and help Australia advance to the knockout stage of T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are already out of semi-final race. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England (Playing XI):Jos Buttler (w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka (Playing XI):Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Here are the live score updates of the T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground: