T20 World Cup, England vs New Zealand, Live Updates: New Zealand and England face each other in a Group 1 match at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. The Kane Williamson-led side aims for a semi-final berth as they have five points to their credit from three games and a win here would see them seal a spot in the final-4 of the mega event. On the other hand, England, who have three points after playing as many games, must be looking to stay in contention for the semis with a win over the Kiwis. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates from the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand, straight from The Gabba, Brisbane: