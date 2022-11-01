Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Updates: New Zealand Aim Semi-final Berth With Match vs England
T20 World Cup, England vs New Zealand, Live Updates: New Zealand aim for a semi-final berth as they have five points to their credit from three games and a win here would see them seal a spot in the final-4 of the mega event.
T20 World Cup, England vs New Zealand, Live: File photo of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.© AFP
T20 World Cup, England vs New Zealand, Live Updates: New Zealand and England face each other in a Group 1 match at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. The Kane Williamson-led side aims for a semi-final berth as they have five points to their credit from three games and a win here would see them seal a spot in the final-4 of the mega event. On the other hand, England, who have three points after playing as many games, must be looking to stay in contention for the semis with a win over the Kiwis. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates from the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand, straight from The Gabba, Brisbane:
Super 12 - Match 21, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Nov 01, 2022
The Gabba, Brisbane
In a battle of survival, England will be clashing with New Zealand in a very crucial Super 12 game of Group 1. It's been a campaign full of thorns for the Three Lions. Losing to Ireland was a major setback for one of the tournament favourites and then a washout against Australia has put their journey in jeopardy. With this group being tightly poised, any more hiccups will push England to the brink of elimination. They will like to avoid that but have New Zealand in front of them who have shown sizzling form. The English team will have to dig deep and bring out the best, and at the same time hope that the rain gods don't play spoilsport again. Their openers have been ordinary, to say the least, and the rest of the batting unit has also not shown much promise. We all know how dangerous their batters can get but for now, England are struggling to unlock that 'beastly' nature of their batting. Their bowling group has done a fair job but there's always a scope for improvement. Against them are New Zealand who have been phenomenal in this edition and have one leg in the semi-finals. Their batting and bowling have been doing most of the things right, and one can sense a presence of ruthlessness in their performance which is opposite to their basic nature but is important to succeed in this format. This contest is scheduled to be played in Brisbane and the fast-paced nature of the surface could add extra spice to this encounter. England are in a position where they have no other option - either perform or perish. The task to defeat the Black Caps and end their undefeated run can only be accomplished if they take the bull by the horns and England certainly have the package to take them down. This promises to be an intriguing battle and let's see if the Kiwis once again become the reason for England's ouster, like the last edition.