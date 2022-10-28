Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, England vs Australia Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Melbourne, Next Inspection At 2 PM IST
T20 WC 2022, England vs Australia Live: England and Australia both have two points each after playing as many games in the tournament.
T20 WC 2022, England vs Australia Live: England are at the fourth spot in Group 1 table.© AFP
T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, England vs Australia Live Updates:The toss of the match has been delayed due to rain. The next inspection is set to take place at 2 PM IST. England face Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Both the sides currently have two points each to their credit after playing as many matches in the tournament. A better net run rate sees England take the fourth spot in the table, while a poor net run rate sees Australia hold the bottom spot. England are coming into the game on the back of a 5-run loss to Ireland via DLS method after rain-affected play, while Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their recent game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between England and Australia , straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Super 12 - Match 14, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 28, 2022
Match Delayed
AUS
ENG
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 12 Live
The race for those semifinal spots in this T20 World Cup Down Under is surely heating up and we are now ready for the game whose result will potentially go a long way in nailing down the top 2 spots in Group 1. It is the home team, Australia going up against England in a blockbuster encounter at the ‘G’. Both teams have lost one game each and they would know that one more slip-up can turn out to be quite detrimental in their pursuit of that semifinal spot. The pitch in Melbourne has been quite spicy in this World Cup so far and with these two teams fighting it out in the middle, the action is bound to get spicier. The defending champions Australia were humbled by the Kiwis in the opening game but they came back strongly against Lankans. However, the lack of runs from the top order will be a concern. David Warner has not yet found his groove while Aaron Finch continues to struggle with his timing and fluency. The rollicking duo of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell has also not been able to kick on so far and the Aussies will need their top 4 to fire against a strong unit like England. The form of Marcus Stoinis though would be pleasing for the team management but it is high time that the batting department fire as a unit. On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have bowled well but the form of Pat Cummins in T20Is has been a concern for some time now. Also, Aussie fans would hope to see Adam Zampa back in the XI even though Ashton Agar did a pretty good job in his absence. Their opponents England are coming into this game on the back of a heartbreak against Ireland. Their explosive batting line-up has just not fired in this World Cup so far and like the Aussies they too would be looking to make amends in that department. Both teams went against each other recently before the World Cup and England batters can take the confidence of scoring runs in that series into this game. The bowling has been pretty good from the English though and especially the presence of the extreme pace of Mark Wood provides them with the edge over their opponents. Jos Buttler also mentioned before the World Cup that he would like to give Ben Stokes as much responsibility as possible and that can be seen by the way he is been given a new ball in both games. Jos Buttler though would hope that Ben Stokes, the batter joins the party and with the kind of firepower both these teams have, it surely promises to be a cracking encounter. Which team will execute its plans on the field better? Let’s find out as we expect a jam-packed MCG even though the rain threat continues to keep everyone on its toes.