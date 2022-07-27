Pakistan are always a force to reckon with in the ICC tournaments as they are truly an unpredictable side and the side can defeat anybody on their day. In the last T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India and New Zealand in a comprehensive fashion. They were looked at as potential favourites but Australia spoilt their party in the semi-finals. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has said that Pakistan would not be able to win T20 World Cup in Australia if Babar Azam does not have a great tournament.

"If Babar doesn't have a great tournament, I don't think they can win. I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting (was concerned) and, if anything, he's probably got better and better in the last couple of years," said Ponting on the ICC Review.

Babar Azam has been in fine form off late and he makes a solid opening pair along with Mohammad Rizwan in the shortest format.

Ponting also picked India and Australia as the finalists for the T20 World Cup.

"I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final," Ponting declared.

"The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia's win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them," he added.