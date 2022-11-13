England thrashed India by 10 wickets earlier this week to book their spot in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Jos Buttler-led side will now take on Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday in Melbourne. Ahead of the final, former England cricketer Ravi Bopara made a bold prediction, saying that Pakistan is the only team that can challenge England's current team. However, Bopara's comments didn't go down well with Cricket Ireland, who trolled the former England all-rounder with a two-word tweet.

"Great performance and display of power and ruthlessness from England. There's only one team that can actually challenge England and that is Pakistan. Otherwise, If England could enter a 2ndXI in the #T20IWorldcup2022 it would be a England v England2XI Final," Bopara had tweeted.

— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) November 12, 2022

For context, Ireland had defeated England in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Notably, the match was ultimately decided via the DLS method as rain impacted play.

In the match, Ireland rode on a sparkling 47-ball 62 by skipper Andy Balbirnie and looked for a 180-plus total before England dragged them back to bowl them out for 157 in 19.2 overs.

Chasing the tricky target, the 2010 champions were 105/5 in 14.3 overs, five runs short of the DLS target of 110 as the play could not be started within the cut-off time due to rain. With that, Ireland completed their second win over England in a World Cup.

Ireland had also defeated England during the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

