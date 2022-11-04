There's still one more day to go before Virat Kohli turns 34, but Pakistani pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani couldn't wait for one more day to wish the iconic cricketer a happy birthday. Taking to Twitter on November 04, Dahani posted a glorious pre-birthday greeting for the former India captain, calling him the 'GOAT', which is an acronym for 'The Greatest of All Time'. The Pakistani pacer, who is also in Australia as part of his national team's camp, shared a picture of him with Virat on Twitter as he posted the birthday greeting.

"Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world," Dahani tweeted.

Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world. . pic.twitter.com/601TfzWV3C — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 4, 2022

Kohli isn't just a fan-favourite in India but also has a huge number of admirers in Pakistan. Even the likes of Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, and Haris Rauf, as well as many former Pakistani cricketers, are big fans of the Indian batting icon.

In the T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli arguably produced his finest T20 performance ever in the match against Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 82 to help Rohit Sharma's men secure a thrilling last-ball win in a group clash.

Kohli is also the top-scoring batter in the tournament so far, having aggregated 220 runs in 4 matches. He has been dismissed only once in these 4 matches and has been crowned the 'Player of the Match' on two different occasions. He also has three half-centuries to his name in the tournament so far.

Promoted

Pakistan, on the other hand, have won only won 2 of their 4 group matches and are on the brink of elimination from the tournament. Following their defeat to India, Babar Azam & Co. also lost to Zimbabwe. They bounced back by defeating the Netherlands and South Africa in the subsequent matches but are still placed 3rd in the group standings.

Neither of the two semi-final spots from Group 2 have been sealed yet, with a total of 4 teams in the running.