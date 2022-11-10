Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram did not mince any words when analysing India's defeat in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final to England by 10 wickets. Akram praised Hardik Pandya's batting and said that the all-rounder was alone responsible for giving the team a respectable total of 168 runs. He blamed India's slow start for their eventual defeat.

"Their start was slow and they could not recover from that. 190 probably would have been a good total on this wicket. They accelerated late, if it wasn't for Hardik Pandya, India would not have even got a respectable total," Akram told Pakistani channel A Sports

He was also quite straightforward in his assessment of Indian captain Rohit Sharma's performance.

Akram also said that Virat Kohli might have scored a fifty in the match but his innings was too slow as he had taken 40 balls.

"Their captain (Rohit) looked out of touch and then of course Virat got his fifty but he took 40 balls to do that. That was the difference," Akram opined.

England will take on Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Both the teams have won the title once before and will become the second team after West Indies to become world champions twice.

(With PTI inputs)