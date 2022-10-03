Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday officially ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, BCCI informed through a press release. Bumrah had been earlier ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The fast bowler, who had missed the Asia Cup, had played two T20Is against Australia last month. BCCI informed that it will announce his replacement soon.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon," the BCCI release stated.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both teams had met during the tournament last year, with Pakistan winning the match by 10 wickets.

India will take on South Africa in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Here's how the Indian squad looks currently with Jasprir Bumrah:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.