India open its T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Sunday and the fans are awaiting a response from the team, which lost to the arch rivals at the same stage of the T20 World Cup last year. Both India and Pakistan shared the spoils in last month's Asia Cup, winning one match against each other, but Pakistan went on to reach the final while India were eliminated in the Super 4 stage.

Rohit Sharma's men will look to reach the semi-finals at least and for that to happen, one man needs to play a vital role with both bat and ball and that is Hardik Pandya.

Hardik has been a reformed cricketer, playing a crucial role as an all rounder for the team and his presence is critical for the balance of the playing XI.

Ahead of India's campaign opener, Hardik took to Twitter and posted a video that showed the Indian team toiling hard ahead of the tournament. It also had the customary swag that one associates with Hardik.

This is India's first ICC tournament under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. India had a very successful run under Virat Kohli's captaincy but an ICC trophy eluded the team.

India's last ICC trophy was won under the leadership of MS Dhoni in the 2013 Champions Trophy.