Umran Malik took the Indian Premier League by storm with his ability to bowl over 150 kmph regularly. While plying his trade for the SunRisers Hyderabad, Umran scalped 22 wickets from just 14 matches. He was then awarded with a debut India call-up for the T20I series against Ireland. However, after playing just three matches, he was dropped from the team. Umran was also left out of India's T20 World Cup squad. Speaking on Umran, former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels that the young pacer should've been included in India's squad for the showpiece event.

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," Lee told Khaleej Times.

Lee further pointed that Umran, with his searing pace, would've troubled opposition batters on Australian tracks.

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph!" he added.

Notably, India will also be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

The BCCI is yet to name a replacement for Bumrah.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the tournament in Melbourne on October 23.