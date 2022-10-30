After a thumping defeat to South Africa, Bangladesh look to get back to winning ways as they face high-flying Zimbabwe in a crucuial T20 World Cup Group 2 match at the Gabba in Brisbane. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, would look to go top of the table provisionally, ahead of India and South Africa's clash. Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan and now sit third in the points table behind India and the Proteas. The Chevrons are unbeaten so far after their game against South Africa as washed out last .

When will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 30

Where will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match start?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match will start at 8:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)