T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: While Bangladesh have two points to their credit from as many games, Zimbabwe have three points from two games.
T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe will aim to surprise Bangladesh.© AFP
T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Bangladesh face Zimbabwe at The Gabba, Brisbane in a Group 2 match of the Super-12 stage in T20 World Cup on Sunday. Zimbabwe will aim to win the game and stay in contention for a semi-final spot, while Bangladesh are also alive in race for the final-4 spot and they too would be aiming for a win in Brisbane. While Bangladesh have two points to their credit from as many games, Zimbabwe have three points from two games.
Here are the Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, straight from The Gabba, Brisbane:
Super 12 - Match 16, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 30, 2022
BAN
ZIM
The Gabba, Brisbane
BAN 56%
ZIM 44%
T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live
It has been a season of upsets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Namibia started it by taking down Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, Scotland and Ireland did the same to the two-time champions West Indies, Ireland continued to enjoy at England's cost in the global event and arguably the most shocking upset of all - Zimbabwe edging out Pakistan in a thriller by a solitary run. It's safe to assume that this edition is all about the underdogs, and no one is complaining. We are getting to see some extraordinary cricket, and these lesser-fancied teams are showing a lot of character and fighting spirit - the desire to impress at the biggest stage - having a sense of belonging and also sending a message across to the big nations and the ICC - feed them more international cricket, hand them more opportunities and they will blossom into champions. The Chevrons will be on cloud nine after punching above their weight against one of the past champions, Pakistan. They sent the entire country into a frenzy and have given themselves a solid chance to qualify for the semi-finals. But for that to happen, the Zimbabwean players will need to come out of the celebration mode, regain their focus and aim for an even bigger prize. With limited resources but a truckload of spirit, they have reached this position and would love to carry on and build on this momentum. There are many glaring loopholes in both departments, but, so far, individual brilliance has successfully concealed everything. Sikandar Raza is their talisman, be it with the bat or ball and Raza having a good day in the field is directly proportional to Zimbabwe's rate of success. That said, overdependency in a team sport is never a good thing, so the Men in Red will have to find new heroes to support Raza. On the other hand, Bangladesh were not too impressive during their win against the Netherlands, and a thorough thrashing against South Africa would have shattered all their confidence. They have a big task to pick themselves up and put up a morale-boosting performance. Slogging with the bat is not their game and the batting coach Jamie Siddons hit the nail on the head with his analysis of the defeat. The Bangla Tigers have lost their teeth with the bat and unless they regain the sharpness, it's going to be tough for them. Their bowling is also blowing hot and cold, and overall, Bangladesh will have to pull up their socks in this crunch game. A few months back, Bangladesh were in Zimbabwe and faced a series loss in T20Is. They have a point to prove against them. Can they bounce back or get outclassed by yet another African side? Only time will tell.