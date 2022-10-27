Zimbabwe on Thursday stunned Pakistan by one run in a T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After elected to bat first, Zimbabwe started brightly, but Pakistan made a strong comeback to restrict them to a total of 130/8. In reply, Pakistan needed three runs off the final delivery with Shaheen Afridi on-strike. He, however, couldn't get the desired connection to Evans' delivery as his shot was collected at mid-on by Sikandar Raza, who threw the ball to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva. Despit a fumble, Chakabva managed to knock the bails off and run out Afridi.

"Bhai kya badla le liya teri team ne Fraud Pak Bean ka. Great revenge," former India batter Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"It's not an upset.. It was always Zimbabwe's match. Bad day for neighbours," former India spinner Amit Mishra tweeted.

"Terrific win for Zimbabwe. They just never give up. Outstanding," West Indies great Ian Bishop wrote on Twitter

"Zimbabwe !!! Zimbabwe !!! Wao! What a win! #PakvZIM @T20WorldCup. Outstanding effort by the ZIM bowlers to defend 129. Celebrations all night @ZimCricketv," former India women's team player Anjum Chopra tweeted.

"Zimbabwe!!!! what a World Cup this has been so far," England women's cricketer Kate Cross tweeted.

"Remarkably, the time between Regis Chakabva dropping the ball and breaking the stumps was clocked at 4 days and 17 hours, and still somehow it feels longer," a user tweeted.

Pakistan have now lost their both of their games so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup.