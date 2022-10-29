Pakistan have been under the pump after losing their first two games of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side lost their opening game to India last week, which was followed by a demoralising defeat to minnows Zimbabwe on Thursday. As a result, several current and former Pakistan players have slammed the management over their decision making and squad selection. Players too, especially the batters, have been criticised for their low returns with the willow in the first two games.

Following the loss, Babar's old tweet of him mis-spelling Zimbabwe's name went viral on social media.

"Welcome zimbaway," Babar had tweeted in 2015, when Zimbabwe had toured Pakistan to play for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Welcome zimbaway — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 19, 2015

As the tweet went viral, fans poked fun at Babar for his old tweet that resurfaced after Pakistan's defeat.

Notably, Zimbabwe became the first test-playing nation to tour Pakistan (2015) since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009 near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.