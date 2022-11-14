Pakistan skipper Babar Azam found form at the right time in the T20 World Cup 2022. Having struggled for the most part of the tournament for runs, Babar finally bagged a half-century as Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the semi-final of the tournament. However, in the press conference on the eve of the final, Babar encountered an uncomfortable question from a journalist. The question was so awkward for the Pakistan skipper that he went silent for a bit, prompting the media manager to intervene.

Babar Azam was criticised for almost the entire tournament for the lack of runs from his bat as well as some of his captaincy decisions. In lieu of the sort of campaign Pakistan have had so far, a journalist asked Babar if he felt playing the Indian Premier League would've been beneficial for him and his team.

"Talk about the benefits of playing the IPL, is that something you feel would have helped you and your team and is that something you have any hope for in the future?," the journalist asked Babar in the presser.

Babar didn't utter a single word to the question and began looking at the team's media manager who then intervened.

The media manager said: "We are taking questions on the World Cup final at the moment."

Babar was also asked about the anticipation for the final against England, the Pakistan skipper said that he was more excited than nervous, ahead of the summit clash.

"I'm more excited than nervous since we've performed well in our last three matches. It is no doubt that pressure exists but it can only be suppressed with confidence and belief in ourselves. And for good results it is impertinent that one must do so," he said.

"England is a competitive team, their win to reach the finals against India was a proof of that. Our strategy is to stick to our plan and using our pace attack as our strength to win the finals," he added.

There's uncanny similarities between Pakistan's 1992 ODI World Cup campaign and 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. Babar would be keen to pass the final hurdle and lift the trophy.