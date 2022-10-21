The Trans-Tasman rivalry will be renewed once again when Australia face New Zealand in a T20 World Cup Group 1 fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 23. This match will be a replay of last year's T20 World Cup final, which Australia won at the Dubai International Stadium. The defending champions, Australia, head into the tournament with a 0-2 series defeat to England, followed by a narrow loss to India in a warm-up game. New Zealand, on other hand, lost the tri-series final at home to Pakistan, and were also beaten in their only warm-up game by South Africa.

When will the Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be played at the SCG in Sydney.

What time will the Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match start?

The Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match?

The Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)