T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs New Zealand, Live Updates:Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand. 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia start their title defence with match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The game will also mark the beginning of Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. It is worth noting that New Zealand have not won any game against Australia in any format on latter's home soil since 2011. Both the teams had already entered the main event based on their rankings, while Sri Lanka and Ireland are the other two teams that have entered their group from the first round. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway (w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- 12:04 (IST)AUS vs NZ Match: Australia opt to bowl firstAustralia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first game of the Super-12 stage.
- 11:56 (IST)AUS vs NZ Match: Stats alert!New Zealand have not won any game against Australia in any format on latter's home soil since 2011.
- 11:52 (IST)AUS vs NZ Match: Meeting between the 2021 finalistsIt is worth noting that it was New Zealand to whom Australia had handed an 8-wicket loss in the final of T20 World Cup last year to clinch their maiden world title in the format. The two teams are meeting again and New Zealand must be eyeing to avenge the loss.
- 11:31 (IST)AUS vs NZ Match: Welcome guys!Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of the first match of the Super-12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022. Defending champions Australia face last-edition runners-up New Zealand today at the Sydney Cricket Ground. You will get all the updates related to the match here. Stay connected!