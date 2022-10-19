Australia's wicket-keeper batter, Josh Inglis, has given the team a huge headache just days before the start of the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022. Inglis was enjoying some off-time given to the players by the team management at a golf course when he suffered a bizarre injury. The player's golf club snapped while he was trying to play a shot and cut his hand. The player had to be taken to hospital for treatment for the injury.

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, was trying to hit the ball down the fairway but ended up slicing his hand after the golf club broke. In the process, plenty of blood drew from the player's hand.

"Josh Inglis has suffered a cut to his right hand after a club snapped in his hand while playing golf," the report quoted in a CA statement. "He is being assessed. No further information is known at this stage."

It doesn't look like golf is the ideal way for the players to relax ahead of the T20 World Cup, especially for wicket-keeper batters. Earlier, England also lost their wicket-keeper batter, Jonny Bairstow, to a golf-related injury. Bairstow ended up breaking his leg while approaching a tee box during a round of golf and was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Though CA is yet to make a statement on the extent of Inglis' injury, the requirement of a replacement player can't be entirely ruled out.

Australia begin the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on Tuesday against New Zealand and the team management would want to have more clarity on Inglis' availability ahead of the high-profile opener.