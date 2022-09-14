Former Australian great Michael Hussey has joined the England white-ball coaching set-up as a consultant for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Hussey will provide expert assistance to the support staff headed by head coach Matthew Mott. England and Wales Cricket Board announced through a release.

"England Men's white-ball Head Coach Matthew Mott has enlisted the support of former England bowling coach David Saker and Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian international Michael Hussey for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

"Saker, England Men's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup.

"Hussey, 47, who had a stellar career as a middle-order batsman for Australia in all three formats, will join the England set-up for the World Cup," the release stated.

England will be looking to win their second T20 World Cup. Their only triumph came in 2010 under the leadership of Paul Collingwood.

This will be Jos Buttler's first ICC assignment since taking over as England's white-ball captain after the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

England had reached the semi-final of the 2021 tournament, losing to New Zealand in the last 4. They had played the final of the event in 2016, where they finished runners-up to West Indies.