Virat Kohli is in the form of his life in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter has registered three half-centuries in four games. His best knock came against Pakistan as he played an unbeaten knock of 82 to take the side through. Kohli once again played a useful knock against Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 64 to help India post 184/6 in 20 overs. In the end, this total proved to be enough as India edged past Bangladesh by five runs via DLS method.

Kohli has always enjoyed batting in Australia, where the ball comes onto the bat nicely and there is true bounce on offer. After the match against Bangladesh, Kohli talked about his mindset and how he was "grinning from ear to ear" as soon as he heard that World Cup will be played in Australia.

"As soon as I knew the WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key, here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"It is just an extension for me. I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting," he added.

Further talking about the match against Bangladesh, Kohli said: "Pretty close game. Not as close as we would have liked it to be. A good day with the bat. When I went in there was a bit of pressure. I didn't want little mistakes to curb my instincts. I am in a happy place. I don't want to compare it with the past."

India are now at the top of Group 2 with 6 points and they will next take on Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.