Preparations for the Pakistan team are in full swing for the T20 World Cup 2022 match against India. The two Asian giants begin their campaign with the high-profile match in Melbourne on Sunday, but amid a huge rain threat that looms large. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, speaking to media on the eve of the Indo-Pak match at MCG, was asked by a journalist if the players in his camp are signing 'rain, rain, go away'. The Pakistan captain gave an even hilarious response to the question at the press conference.

Virtually every cricket fan has been keeping an eye on the weather conditions in Melbourne. The drastically-changing weather suggests that rain will take place at the MCG in the evening, possibly leading to a reduced match between India and Pakistan. But, fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for a full 40-over contest.

Babar, when asked if the players are singing 'rain, rain, go away' ahead of the match, responded saying, "Ham bacche ko koi lorie nahi suna rahe (no, we are not signing a lullaby to a child)".

Further in the video, Babar said: "See, the weather isn't in our hands but as a player and as a captain, I am hoping for the match to take place. Everyone is waiting for this match and it would be good if a full-length contest takes place. No matter how long the match is, we are ready to handle all kinds of situations and will hope to give 100%."

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma was also asked about the weather dilemma in the match. Rohit also said that India are preparing for all kind of situations in the match, be it a 20-over contest or a 5-over.

"We have to be prepared for whatever comes our way. These things are not in our hands. We will come thinking that it is a 40-over match and if not then we are ready for even a 20-over match," said Rohit had said.

Over 1 lakh people are expected to be present at the MCG for the Indo-Pak battle in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match.