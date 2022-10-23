Comparison of players is something pretty common in sports. But when these comparisons take place between the players of two rival teams, the debates often turn into heated altercations. In a panel discussion ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Shahid Afridi objected to Atul Wassan's comments on the comparisons between the players of the two teams. As Wassan pointed out how the Indian players have made a reputation for themselves by winning big matches, Afridi countered saying the former India cricketer was giving way too much hype to his team's stars.

Speaking on Samaa TV, the likes of Afridi, Wassan and Kapil Dev were giving their inputs on Indian and Pakistani squads ahead of the T20 World Cup clash. Wassan pointed out how consistent the likes of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have become in recent times. But, in comparison, not many Pakistani players have been able to develop such a stature.

"Mujhe ek deja vu wali feeling ho rahi thi. Kuch mahine phele bhi discuss kar rahe the ki Indian team main bare bare naam hai - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul. Aur yeh bare naam isliye hai kyunki kuch saalo se innhone consistent performances diye hai. Iisliye world main bhi rating hai. Compared to Pakistan cricketers, unhone bhi kiya hai, par India team ke again st dekha jae toh utne bare, utne globally nehi hai," he said.

"Rizwan ne ek match jitaya, Nawaz ne hi ek match jitaya, but ek match jitwane se koi bare player nehi ban jaate. Hardik ko bhi highly rate karte he kyunki woh lagatar bowling se bhi jitwaya hai, batting se bhi. Rizwan bara naam nehi lag rahe the kyunki unhone India ke khilaf matche nehi jitwaye the. Par abhi woh 3-4 bar perform kiya hai, toh unko bhi rating milna chaiye," he added while suggested that Rizwan deserves more respect, having delivered against India on a consistent basis.

Afridi, when asked for his inputs on the matter, objected as he said that Wassan was over-hyping the Indian star's contributions.

"Abhi jo baat kar rahe they woh samaj nehi ayi. Apne players ko sar pe charha liya. Pakistan players, jo ICC Ranking main No.1, 2 he unko bilkul ignore kardiya," he said.

The former Pakistan all-rounder also said that he likes to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bat but it shouldn't be said that Indian or Pakistani batters can win the match for their side. In the end, it will all depend upon how their teams deliver on that given day and not the reputation they come in with.