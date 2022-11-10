India were dumped out of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday after a calamitous 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England at the Adelaide Oval in the second semi-final. Rohit Sharma's team were steamrolled by Jos Buttler's outfit, which plays modern day T20 cricket. India's lack of intent in the powerplay was on display again as the team scored at snail's pace in the first 10 overs. A sparkling half-century from the blade of Hardik Pandya gave some respectability to the total but England's opener's exposed India's bowling to win on a canter and set up a final date with an equally impressive Pakistan side.

The manner of India's defeat left several Indian cricket fans disheartened, including industrialist Anand Mahindra, who took to Twitter to share his disappointment.

"It's not the losing that hurts, but the manner of losing… The shifting winds of sport can be cruel… Well, we'll look at it as just another opportunity to Rise…" he wrote on Twitter.

The defeat meant India's search for a T20 World Cup title, since winning the maiden event in 2007, continued. India last won an ICC title way back in 2013, when they triumphed against England in the Champions Trophy final.

Since then, India have lost in 2 ICC World Cup semifinals, 1 Champions Trophy final and 2 T20 World Cup semifinals and 1 T20 World Cup final.