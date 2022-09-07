Alex Hales has returned to the England squad after three years as he was added to the team for the T20I tour of Pakistan as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday. Hales, who last played for England in 2019, has been added to the squad as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who sustained an injury while playing golf that has ruled him out of action for the immediate future.

"Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament," the ECB said in its statement.

"Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the IT20 squad for the tour of Pakistan," the board added.

Alex Hales has also been added to our squads for the #T20WorldCup and IT20 tour of Pakistan — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2022

Hales has played 60 T20Is so far, scoring eight fifties and one century.

Hales had tested positive for a banned substance that forced the selectors to withdraw the right-hander from the provisional 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup, which England went on to win.

He has since not been considered for selection, until now.

England squad for 2022 T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills

England T20I Squad for tour of Pakistan: Jos Buttler (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood