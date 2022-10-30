Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has been under the scanner after Pakistan were stunned by Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Several current and former Pakistan players have slammed Raja for his decision making, also suggesting that 60-year-old should resign as the chairman of the PCB. Having said that, an old video of Ramiz slamming the Pakistan team, after losing to Zimbabwe, has gone viral.

In the video, Ramiz called the players' performance "embarrassing" and "shameful". He further compared Zimbabwe with a "club level" team.

Here's the viral video of Ramiz Raja slamming the Pakistan team:

Notably, the viral video was posted by Ramiz, more than a year ago on his YouTube channel, before he took over as the PCB chief.

Ramiz, who represented Pakistan in 57 Tests and 198 ODIs, was appointed as PCB chief on 13 September 2021.

Pakistan had toured Zimbabwe for three T20Is and two Tests last year.

While the Babar Azam-led side had won the T20I series 2-1, they had swept the Test series 2-0 in Harare.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost both of their games in the ongoing T20 World Cup. As a result, Pakistan's semi-finals qualification hopes are in serious jeopardy.

Having lost their opening match of the tournament to India, Pakistan now stand on 2 defeats from 2 matches and are placed 5th from 6 teams in Group 2.