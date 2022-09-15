Ever since Pakistan's defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, a lot has been said about the Asian giants' weak middle order. Pakistan lost two matches in a row to the islanders and surrendered the Asia Cup title. The lack of technically sound batters in the middle order is seen as a major reason for that and several former players have asked the selectors to look into this before announcing the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Former captain and veteran batter Shoaib Malik has not been included in the team since the last T20 World Cup, where Pakistan lost in the semis, and Malik recently wrote a cryptic post on Twitter hinting at his displeasure over not getting a chance.

- When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest... — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2022

Now, Malik has got the backing of one of Pakistan cricket's biggest legends. Former batting great, captain and selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq has thrown his weight behind Malik during a recent interaction with reporters in Pakistan according to an Indian Express report.

“I think Shan Masood and Sharjeel (Khan) and Shoaib Malik should be in the team, especially in the middle order,” Inzamam told reporters in Pakistan.

When asked about Malik's tweet, Inzamam said, "“Such allegations have been there in the past and will continue in the future as well. We must understand that selection is not a one-man decision, there is a team of selectors, coach and captain who take a call (on selection). I can't comment on friendships, but yes like-dislikes are everywhere.”

He also opened up on Babar Azam's drop in form and Pakistan's weak middle order in the Asia Cup, which needs to be looked in to by the selectors.

“Yes, it has been after a long time that Babar Azam did not score in a tournament. He's a big player and can get back his form but the biggest concern for Pakistan should be the middle order which did not work for the team. The middle order needs to be changed. Australia (as world cup host) will be a different ball game and selectors must take this into consideration when they pick the team for the T20 World Cup,” he added.