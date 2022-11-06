India and Pakistan began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against each other on October 23. The match turned out to be an epic contest between the two teams and a see-saw battle unfolded that saw many twists and turns. In the end, the Indian team emerged victorious, thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82. The loss to India was one of the two that Pakistan have incurred so far and their star player Shan Masood has claimed that a lot of things went in the favour of Rohit Sharma & Co. in that match.

India skipper Rohit Sharma put Pakistan to bat first after winning the toss. India did well with the ball in restricting Pakistan to a score of 159/8. The final overs of the match saw some dramatic incidents take place, be it Kohli's twin sixes to Haris Rauf or Mohammad Nawaz's no-ball in the final over.

Masood, in the pre-match press conference on the eve of Pakistan's final group game against Bangladesh, highlighted how closely-fought the match was. He also asserted that the match could've ended in Pakistan's favour if a few things went their way.

"We didn't capitalize on crucial moments. We lost in the final ball against India. At one stage we thought we would win when India required 28 runs in 8 balls.

"A lot of things went in India's favour. They won the toss, the batting conditions became better when they came to bat. But overall, we played well." Masood said.

Speaking of the Zimbabwe match, Masood admitted Pakistan were largely at fault, be it with the bat or with the ball.

"We made mistakes against Zimbabwe. We didn't bowl well in Powerplay. We had Zimbabwe on 96/7, but let them go till 130. We also didn't bat well in the Powerplay but Shadab and I covered it. We should have won us the game. Even after that, we only needed 3 runs in 3 balls

"We could have won 4 out of 4 matches if we had capitalized on such situations. Yes, we have to be consistent, but this is a team game. In all games, someone or the other has performed," the middle-order batter said.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match of the tournament on Sunday. A victory is needed for them to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. But, their progression also depends on the matches featuring India and South Africa on the same day.