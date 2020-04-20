Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

 18 Oct 20 to 15 Nov 20

ICC To Consult Australian Government Regarding Future Of 2020 Men's T20 World Cup

Updated: 20 April 2020 17:46 IST

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said that the elite body will take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government, before taking a call on 2020 Men's T20 World Cup.

ICC To Consult Australian Government Regarding Future Of 2020 Mens T20 World Cup
ICC will give an update on the Men's T20 World Cup after its meeting with Australian government. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Monday said that the elite body will consult the Australian government on going ahead with the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. The limited-overs World Cup is slated to be played from October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia. As all sporting activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely that the event will get postponed. However, ICC will take the final decision on this matter. 

The governing body of cricket is hosting Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting on April 23 which will give an update on the tournament.

"In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport," Sawhney said in a statement.

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when the coronavirus crisis will subside. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article International Cricket Council Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2020
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC will hold talks with Australian government regarding T20 World Cup
  • The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18 and November 15
  • Sporting activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic
Related Articles
ICCs Member Nations To Discuss Virus-Hit Global Calendar, Financial Implications In CEC Meet
ICC's Member Nations To Discuss Virus-Hit Global Calendar, Financial Implications In CEC Meet
ICC Warns Players To Be Wary Of "Corrupters" Despite Coronavirus Lockdown
ICC Warns Players To Be Wary Of "Corrupters" Despite Coronavirus Lockdown
Shoaib Akhtars Career Would Have Ended Early If Not For Jagmohan Dalmiyas Support, Says Former PCB Chief
Shoaib Akhtar's Career Would Have Ended Early If Not For Jagmohan Dalmiya's Support, Says Former PCB Chief
PCB Looking To Partner With Emirates Cricket Board For Hosting ICC Events
PCB Looking To Partner With Emirates Cricket Board For Hosting ICC Events
Sourav Ganguly Represents BCCI As ICC Board Discusses Contingency Plan
Sourav Ganguly Represents BCCI As ICC Board Discusses Contingency Plan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.