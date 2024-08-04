The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka turned out to be a nail-biting thriller. Chasing 231, Team India started off on a good note with skipper Rohit Sharma leading from the front with his 58-run knock. On the verge of victory, India needed one run off 15 balls with two wickets in hand. Suddenly, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka became a game-changer as he dismissed Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh (both LBW) on consecutive deliveries and match ended in a tie.

Apart from this thrilling result, the match also captured a hilarious moment, which left everyone in splits. During the 35th over of Sri Lanka's innings, batter Janith Liyanage was caught at first slip by Rohit Sharma off Axar Patel's delivery.

As soon as Team India appealed, Liyanage walked back to the dugout, without noticing that the on-field umpire has not signalled out. Umpire Joel Wilson then raised his finger but the replay later showed that there was actually no bat involved and Liyanage would not have been out if he hadn't walked away.

After this fiasco, Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli and Axar were seen sharing a small laughter, leaving everyone amused.

Talking about the match, Rohit played a captain's knock and helped India get a fiery start. Axar (33 runs from 57 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and KL Rahul (31 runs from 43 balls, 2 fours) were also magnificent on the crease. However, the match ended in a thrilling tie as India were all out on 230.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka picked up three wickets each in their respective spells to lead the Sri Lanka bowling attack. Dunith Wellalage was named the 'Player of the Match'.

Both India and Sri Lanka will be squaring off against each other in the second ODI match on Sunday in Colombo.

