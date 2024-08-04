Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: India Remained Unchanged As Sri Lanka Opt To Bat
IND vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE Scorecard: India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Colombo.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Updates© AFP
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Colombo. Measures to battle a sluggish pitch and an assortment of Sri Lankan slow bowlers will feature high on India's strategy list. Chasing a manageable 231, India were comfortably placed at 130 for three in the first ODI on Friday before losing their way against Lankan spinners, who showed enough pluck to bowl out the visitors for 230 to earn a tie. Moreover, Sri Lanka will be playing without their star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out due to an injury. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Updates
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says that they know what to expect while chasing so it is fine and hopefully, they have a good game. Adds that you cannot always play the same way and need to adjust according to the conditions and adapt quickly. Mentions that they want to play freely and stay in the present. Adds that they are going in with the same team and says that it was a fair result in the last game as both sides dominated in different phases of the game.
Charith Asalanka, the skipper of Sri Lanka says that they will bat first and adds that the pitch looks pretty same as the previous game. Adds he doesn't want many changes as a skipper. Informs Wanindu Hasaranga is ruled out and Jeffrey Vandersay comes in. Another change as Kamindu Mendis comes in place of Mohamed Shiraz.
India (Unchanged XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis (In for Mohamed Shiraz), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay (In for Wanindu Hasaranga).
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in favor of Sri Lanka and they have elected to BAT first.
We are a couple of minutes away from the toss and the big news from the Lankan camp is that Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Sri Lanka have named Jeffrey Vandersay as his replacement and this could be a factor as Hasaranga is their lead spinner.
PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold is pitchside. He says that it is a warm afternoon and it is 76 meters down the ground with 65 meters and 66 meters on either side of the square. Adds that the pitch is quite dry and similar to the pitch that was used in the first ODI. Mentions that there will be some crumbling and won't be much movement for the pacers. Reckons that the batters need to recognize how and when to accelerate.
It hasn't been the best of times for the Lankan Lions against India when it comes to playing ODI cricket at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo but they did manage a win a little over 3 years ago and with that last outing, the home side will believe that they have a real chance of going ahead in the series. India on the other hand will be eager to improve upon their last two showing in the Island nation and will look for a much more convincing performance. The visuals show that the clouds have cleared out and the Sun is shining as well in Colombo. Stay tuned as toss and team news aren't far away.
India on the other hand will be slightly underwhelmed with their batting performance as they had a solid outing with the ball and the spinners ruled the roost as they have on so many occasions in such conditions. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to the fore as well and the former made a fine half century but Kohli along with that middle order couldn't quite get going as Axar Patel and KL Rahul too got out after getting starts. Shivam Dube impressed with the ball and almost took his side home with the bat as well but it wasn't meant to be and India will be looking to hit back hard.
Sri Lanka might have been swept in the three-match T20I series leading up to the ODIs but there were signs that they could definitely beat the Asian powerhouse that is India and almost pulled off a stellar win in the first ODI. Dunith Wellalage ran the show for the hosts with his thunderous batting and then his smart bowling too. The hosts were on the verge of a loss and skipper Charith Asalanka took matters into his own hands and with the scores level, he managed to pick up the remaining two Indian wickets and sent the whole crowd into a frenzy.
Hello and welcome to RPS Colombo aka 'the Khettarama,' where Sri Lanka and India will go up against each other in the 2nd ODI of this three-match bilateral series. With the first game ending up in an entertaining tie, both sides will be eager to get the win and take the lead heading into the final game. The weather does predict a couple of early showers but should clear out as the day goes on and we should get a full game in.
... MATCH DAY ...
The India-Sri Lanka series has been a cracker, delivering edge-of-the-seat action that's only intensifying as we approach the business end. With the penultimate match on the horizon, it's all at a stalemate after a dramatic tie in the first ODI - a rarity in the 50-over format. Sure, you all must have chewed up all your nails in the first ODI that went down to the wire. It was a throwback to the golden era of 50-over cricket, reminiscent of the late 90s and early 2000s. It was a classic slugfest that would have cricket purists purring with delight. Gone were the modern-day expectations of 300-plus totals and batters dominating throughout. Instead, we were treated to a good old-fashioned dogfight, with Sri Lanka scrapping their way to a modest 230-odd total before digging deep to defend it with every ounce of their resolve. This match was a refreshing reminder of the tactical chess that once defined ODI cricket. It was all about building innings patiently, valuing wickets, and then unleashing a bowling attack with a never-say-die attitude. The spin quartet's stranglehold on the Indian batting lineup marked back to the days when spinners were often the game-changers in the subcontinent. For many seasoned observers, this felt like a return to the 'standard operating procedure' of yesteryears - a low-scoring thriller where every run was fought for and every wicket celebrated like gold dust. It was a stark contrast to the run-fests we've become accustomed to, proving that there's still room for the 'old school' approach in modern-day ODI cricket. While the Lankans may have stumbled in the T20Is and their batting has been hit-and-miss through and through, their bowling attack came to the party in style even in the first ODI. The spin quartet of Akila, Hasaranga, Wellalage, and Asalanka have been particularly impressive, weaving a web around the Indian batters and proving instrumental in snatching that unlikely tie after putting up a sub-par total on the board. But that's yesterday's news. As we look ahead to the second ODI, Sri Lanka's batting woes loom large like dark clouds over Colombo. It's been a case of too many passengers and not enough drivers in their batting lineup. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been carrying the batting burden. Charith Asalanka the usual southpaw with the bat, has traded his heroics with the ball, but, the team would expect him to cover the lapses with the bat as well. Dunith Wellalage has been impressive with the bat as well - his contribution of 67 runs really bailed Sri Lanka out of a precarious position and he has also given positive returns with the ball. All in all, if Sri Lankan batting overcomes struggles, they are really a side to beat. On the other hand, Indian batting has been reinforced with seniors Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul who will play a pivotal role in holding the top and middle order along with others like they did. However, the finishers need to up their game and finish the job responsibly. The Indian think tank now faces some delicious selection dilemmas. With game-changers like Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag warming the bench, there's a possibility of a shake-up in the playing XI. Who makes way, if at all, will be a topic of hot debate in cricketing circles. While the bowling looks sorted out with almost everyone chipping in with crucial scalps. Even on days when one bowler might be having an off day, others have stepped up to maintain the pressure. As we head into the second ODI, both teams have their tasks cut out. Sri Lanka will be looking to build on their spirited performance, while India will be eager to flex their batting muscle and level the series. It's all set up for another cracking contest in this enthralling subcontinental battle at the iconic R. Premadasa!