India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Colombo. Measures to battle a sluggish pitch and an assortment of Sri Lankan slow bowlers will feature high on India's strategy list. Chasing a manageable 231, India were comfortably placed at 130 for three in the first ODI on Friday before losing their way against Lankan spinners, who showed enough pluck to bowl out the visitors for 230 to earn a tie. Moreover, Sri Lanka will be playing without their star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out due to an injury. (Live Scorecard)

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle