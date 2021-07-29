It's time for the series decider in Colombo as India take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series on Thursday. Sri Lanka won the second T20I by four wickets in a low-scoring game and levelled the series 1-1. There were four debutants for India in the second T20I against Sri Lanka played on Wednesday. Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad all made their T20I debuts after eight players were isolated as they were deemed close contacts of all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID-19. Debutants Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, and Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to make an impact in the last game as only Varun Chakravarthy impressed with his bowling figures of 1 for 18 in four overs. Before the T20Is, India had won the ODI series 2-1 and a win in this game will mean the visitors will take the T20I series as well. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the T20I series with a win in the final game of the tour. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo