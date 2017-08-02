Virat Kohli Trains With 'The Boss' Ahead Of Second Test Against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli follows the age-old saying, "you are what you eat".

India captain Virat Kohli has set the standards not just with the bat but also when it comes to physical fitness. With India all set to take on Sri Lanka in the second Test at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, Kohli posted a selfie with team's trainer Shankar Basu during a workout session. Kohli took to micro-blogging site Twitter and captioned the photo: "Workout with the Boss!",

Basu, who was recently offered a new two-year contract along with the other support staff members till the 2019 ICC World Cup, even termed Kohli as fitter than tennis superstar Novak Djokovic.

Kohli follows the age-old saying, "you are what you eat". At an event in Delhi last year, he had advised people to eat fresh home-cooked meals, instead of gorging on food at restaurants. 'Don't eat less, but have home-cooked food that is any day a healthier option', is what Kohli advocated at the time.

Kohli is faced with a problem of plenty in the opening slot but that is unlikely to come in the way of India's rampaging run when they attempt to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the second Test.

For the hosts, the task ahead is as onerous as it was in the first Test. The gap in Test rankings -- no.1 to no.7 --highlighted the difference in quality of the two sides and the result from Galle has only widened this gulf.

The hosts boast a mixed record against India at this particular ground, with eight Tests between the two countries yielding four draws.

Both teams have won two matches each, with India winning the last encounter here in 2015 by 117 runs.

India's victory here in 2015 also puts into context their last Test win at this ground. It was way back in 1993, when under Mohammad Azharuddin, India won by 235 runs and subsequently took the series 1-0.