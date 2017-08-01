 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why

Updated: 01 August 2017 18:34 IST

The Indian team had presented a Kohli shirt, signed by all the players, to Afridi when he retired from the international cricket last April.

After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
Shahid Afridi has often praised Virat Kohli's cricketing ability. © AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to India skipper Virat Kohli for donating his bat for the Shahid Afridi Foundation. "Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone," Afridi tweeted, with a picture of the bat signed. "You're most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events," was Kohli's quick reply.

The Indian team had presented a Kohli shirt, signed by all the players, to Afridi when he retired from the international cricket last April.

The shirt, which fetched Rs 3 lakhs at an auction in London, had a message from the Team India captain, saying, "To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you."

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Pakistan Cricket Virat Kohli Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli gifted a bat to Shahid Afridi
  • Afridi and Kohli share a good equation
  • Kohli's jersey, signed by India players, was given to Afridi earlier
Related Articles
Kolkata, Delhi, Nagpur to Host Sri Lanka Tests; Guwahati Gets Australia ODI
Kolkata, Delhi, Nagpur to Host Sri Lanka Tests; Guwahati Gets Australia ODI
ICC Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Maintains Top Position, Virat Kohli Stays Fifth
ICC Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Maintains Top Position, Virat Kohli Stays Fifth
Kohli's Boys Can Do What No Other Indian Team Has Done Before: Shastri
Kohli's Boys Can Do What No Other Indian Team Has Done Before: Shastri
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.