Former India all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri reserved big praise for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who powered his side to a 61-run win over South Africa in the 1st T20I of a four-match series. Thriving in his new role as opener, Samson hammered his second consecutive century in as many games, smashing 107 off just 50 balls in the series-opener at Kingsmead, Durban. Samson became the first Indian, and fourth overall to score consecutive hundreds in T20Is. Praising Samson for his brilliant stroke-play, Yuvraj and Shastri took to social media to laud the player.

"Sanju you beauty! Such a treat to watch that stroke play Very well played @IamSanjuSamson #IndVSSa," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Sanju you beauty! Such a treat to watch that stroke play Very well played @IamSanjuSamson #IndVSSa pic.twitter.com/Ge7uZQBzwz — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 8, 2024

"Sanjooo..... Samsonnn. Special. #SanjuSamson #SAvsIND," tweeted Ravi Shastri.

Samson arrived in South Africa on the back of his career best score of 111 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad last month. That was his first century in the format.

Prior to Samson, only France's Gustav Mckeon (2022), South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (2022), and England's Phil Salt (2023) had scored centuries in consecutive T20Is.

After his knock, Samson recalled the time he had big self-doubts about failing to recreate his IPL success at the international level.

"Honestly in my career, I have had more failures than success. When you go through those failures, you start doubting yourself. People obviously say things, social media definitely plays its role, and then you also start thinking about it."

"It's like 'Sanju, are you not made for international level? You are doing well in the IPL, why is it not happening in international (cricket)?' I did have lots of thoughts, but after so many years of experience, I know my abilities."

"If I spend some time in the middle, I know I have the shot-making abilities against spin and pace. And I know I can contribute to the team's success and help them win a match. I kept telling myself, 'No, it's not like that. This is also a reality'. There are lots of downs happening, but the upside is also really good'," said Samson to reporters at Kingsmead.