India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been in the news after he was recalled to the team for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Samson, who last played for India during the tour of Ireland earlier this year in August, has been added to the team for a three-match ODI series against the Proteas. The 29-year-old was ignored by the selectors for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup this year, raising doubts over his future in the team. However, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers was thrilled to see Samson back in the mix.

De Villiers feels Samson will cherish playing on South African tracks, adding that he also provides depth in the keeping department.

"It's great to see him in the team. He will enjoy the South African wickets. He stands tall when he bats. There's a bit of bounce and movement and all the batters will be tested. But someone like Sanju, I think, will do well. And he also gives you an option with the gloves," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Since his ODI debut in 2021, Samson has not been able to cement his place in the team. In 13 ODIs so far, he has amassed 390 runs, at an average of 55.71 and 104 strike-rate, smashing three half-centuries.

Apart from Samson, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been recalled to the side.

Meanwhile, de Villiers was appointed as the brand ambassador of SA20 on Friday.

He will be joined by an illustrious ensemble of South African cricket legends, including Herschelle Gibbs, Allan Donald, Dale Steyn and Mark Boucher. Robin Petersen completes the list.

De Villiers said: "It is an honour to be associated with SA20. It embodies a pioneering vision for South African cricket, with the potential to illuminate the global cricketing stage.

India and South Africa will play three T20Is, as many ODIs, and two Tests against each other.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar