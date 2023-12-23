As India eye a first Test series win in South Africa, former opener Gautam Gambhir feels the pressure will be star batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but came close to doing so during their last tour. After winning the first Test, India conceded the series 2-1, with Kohli missing the second Test due to an injury. Gambhir reckons the onus will be on Rohit and Kohli to deliver the goods with the bat for India, adding that the star batters can take the pressure of the Indian bowlers on tricky South African conditions.

"I believe the pressure will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli because they have that experience. Bowlers definitely win you the series in South Africa but if your batters don't put runs on the board, you won't be able to create pressure for your bowlers," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir further explained how the South African pacers can trouble the Indian batters.

"Pace, bounce and seam. I believe your batting will definitely be under pressure because South Africa probably do not have the same batting they had in 2011 but their bowling still has the might - (Kagiso) Rabada, (Gerald) Coetzee, (Nandre) Burger and Marco Jansen," he added.

Gambhir further pointed out that Mohammed Shami's absence due to injury could prove to be a huge blow for the team.

"So don't talk about the batting only, the bowling will be under as much pressure, because there will be expectations from bowling. If Mohammed Shami had been there, India would have been all-out favorites. Mohammed Siraj is still young. So I believe your bowling will be tested as much as your batting," Gambhir concluded.

NDTV Sources confirmed that has returned to India due to a family emergency but the senior batter is expected to be back in time for the first Test against South Africa.

Earlier this month, India drew the T20I series 1-1 and won the ODI series 2-1.

The first Test kicks off on Boxing Day (December 26) in Centurion.

India Test squad v South Africa:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat